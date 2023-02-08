News you can trust since 1737
Tragic twins Clare and Stephen O'Neill to be buried together after joint funeral service - death notices say 'TOGETHER FOREVER'

Tragic twins Clare and Stephen O’Neill who died together suddenly last weekend in a Belfast flat will now also to be buried together.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The pair- aged 37-years – died on Saturday in the Annadale Crescent area of Belfast.

On Sunday (February 5), the PSNI said a post mortem examination had taken place and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Their death notices in funeraltimes.com both say ‘TOGETHER FOREVER’.

A post on funeraltimes.com says that Clare O’Neill, a mother-of-three, died on February 4.

The death notice describes her as "mother of Ryan, Mason and Sonny” and “daughter of David and Marie, sister of Joanne, David, Ryan and the late Stephen”.

She is also described as “partner of Andy” and “a much loved auntie, niece and cousin”.

A death notice for Stephen O’Neill describes him as the “father of Junior” and “son of David and Marie”, “brother of Joanne, David, Ryan and the late Clare”.

Twins Clare and Stephen O'Neill who were found dead side-by-side on Saturday

He is also described as the “partner of Lisa” and “a beloved uncle, nephew and cousin”.

A joint funeral service will be held for the twins in the family home in Whitehall Parade at 11am on February 15 before moving to Ballynafeigh Methodist Church at 12pm.

The pair will then be buried together in Roselawn cemetery at 1.30pm.

The death notice adds: “Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Clare and Stephen may be sent if desired direct to their Cancer research fund raising page https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/stephens-run-56-giving-page-32"

