Translink set to "liaise closely" with the PSNI on any timetable changes ahead of Northern Ireland weekend protests

Translink have revealed that they are going to “liaise closely” with the PSNI ahead of protests throughout Northern Ireland – in light of their timetable of bus and train services.

The news comes after Executive ministers met at Stormont Castle to discuss recent scenes of violent disorder on the streets of Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been recalled with MLAs returning from summer recess to take part in a special sitting at noon.

Outside Parliament Buildings, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions led a rally in opposition to the rioting seen in the capital on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday evenings following anti-immigration protests.

Police and members of the public have been attacked and two businesses owned by people from a minority ethnic background have been destroyed in south Belfast. There have also been incidents in north and west Belfast.

There was further disorder on Wednesday night, with police coming under attack in east Belfast.

Police said five arrests were made after bins were set alight blocking Connswater Street, and officers came under attack. One police officer was injured.

There have been 17 arrests in total.

