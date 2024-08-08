Translink set to "liaise closely" with the PSNI on any timetable changes ahead of Northern Ireland weekend protests
The news comes after Executive ministers met at Stormont Castle to discuss recent scenes of violent disorder on the streets of Belfast.
The Northern Ireland Assembly has been recalled with MLAs returning from summer recess to take part in a special sitting at noon.
Outside Parliament Buildings, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions led a rally in opposition to the rioting seen in the capital on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday evenings following anti-immigration protests.
Police and members of the public have been attacked and two businesses owned by people from a minority ethnic background have been destroyed in south Belfast. There have also been incidents in north and west Belfast.
There was further disorder on Wednesday night, with police coming under attack in east Belfast.
Police said five arrests were made after bins were set alight blocking Connswater Street, and officers came under attack. One police officer was injured.
There have been 17 arrests in total.
When asked if any changes was planned to their timetable, given recent disorder, a Translink spokkesman said: “We liaise closely with the PSNI and will continue to follow their guidance - and any diversionary routes in place.
“Any changes to Translink services will be posted on our social media channels”.