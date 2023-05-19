Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 12:10pm of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

“Officers, along with colleagues from other emergency services, attended. Sadly, a man, aged in his 62, passed away at the scene.

“A woman aged in her 70s has been taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

“The Moyarget Road currently remains closed to motorists at this time and is likely to remain so for a considerable period of time.

“Please avoid the area where possible and seek an alternative route for your journey.

