62-year-old man dies following a road traffic collision in Ballycastle

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a man has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, this afternoon.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 19th May 2023, 19:35 BST- 1 min read

Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 12:10pm of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

“Officers, along with colleagues from other emergency services, attended. Sadly, a man, aged in his 62, passed away at the scene.

“A woman aged in her 70s has been taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

A 62-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision in BallycastleA 62-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision in Ballycastle
“The Moyarget Road currently remains closed to motorists at this time and is likely to remain so for a considerable period of time.

“Please avoid the area where possible and seek an alternative route for your journey.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or have any dash cam footage, or information which could assist us with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit 101, and quote reference number 765 of 19/05/23.”

