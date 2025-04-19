700 speeders caught on first day of new PSNI operation

An officer monitoring traffic with a speed detector during Operation Lifesaver. Around 700 detections for speeding were made during a day-long road safety operation carried out across Northern Ireland on Wednesday

This week the PSNI launched Operation Lifesaver, in a bid to encourage motorists to slow down on the roads.

Spanning all 11 policing districts in the region, officers conducted almost 260 speeding operations across Northern Ireland on the first day of the operation.

Around 800 motoring offences were detected, of which approximately 700 were specifically for speeding.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson said: "These figures show very clearly that there are drivers who are continuing to speed regardless of the potential consequences.

"Not only is that really disappointing, but it's also very worrying because it shows that far too many drivers are putting their lives and other roads users' lives at risk.

"Last year, in 2024, we made around 100,000 speeding detections across Northern Ireland .

"That is a shocking number of people, who for whatever reason they think is justified, found themselves with a fine and penalty points, or even under arrest and in court.

"Even more shockingly, a number of drivers have been caught speeding on multiple occasions. Clearly these drivers are not getting the message."

Mr Donaldson urged drivers to slow down over the Easter holiday period.

He said: "One of the greatest contributions each road user can make is to reduce their speed.

"Speeding is a dangerous crime and poses a serious threat to other road users and we, as a police service, have a duty to detect those who break the law and deal with any offences.

"If we all stop speeding, road safety improves, lives can be saved and fewer people have to contend with life-changing injuries."

PSNI Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson said he would have a road safety van with a speed camera on every road in Northern Ireland if he was able to.

He said the public should expect to see officers carrying out road safety operations across all districts over the Easter holiday period, which will include deployment of camera vans.

Mr Donaldson said: “We would suggest that speeding accounts for about 10% of serious and fatal collisions, and that statistic should scare people into what we are talking about.

“We have some concerns around how seriously people are taking the offence of speeding – it is a serious offence, it has serious consequences, none less than fatalities.

“Over the last two years in Northern Ireland, 140 people have lost their lives on our roads. This year alone a further 12 have lost their lives.”

“Operation Lifesaver involves both the use of our vans and police officers on the ground and our appeal is very simple – slow down.”

Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson said the PSNI does not want to detect drivers speeding, but to instead change their behaviour.

“One of the highest speeds for an R driver that we have recorded recently is 137mph, which is insane considering they are restricted to 45mph,” she said.

“We are asking people to consider their driving behaviour, to recognise this is a serious crime and to slow down.”