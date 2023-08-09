Police in Carrickfergus High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway close to the town centre following a serious road traffic collision

She has been named as Scarlett Rosborough from the Larne area.

Police said: “We received a report at approximately 11.40am of a one vehicle road traffic collision. “Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance but sadly Scarlett passed away at the scene.

“A second child, was also injured during the collision and has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. “The High Street area of Carrickfergus remains closed at this time

“An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 684 of 09/08/23."

Local MLA Stewart Dickson MLA has expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the child who has been killed, and the child who was injured.