A 13-year-old girl has died in hospital following a tragic traffic incident in Fermanagh

A 13-year-old girl has died in hospital following a car crash in Co Fermanagh.

By Michael Cousins
10 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 8:16am

Police have named the girl as Caitlin Hogg.

The collision took place on the Moher Road in Kinawley on Tuesday at around 4.30pm.

A grey car was involved in the crash, which took place after Caitlin disembarked from a school bus. Police said the driver of the car was spoken to at the scene.

The Moher Road, Kinawley
PSNI inquiries into the collision are continuing. Sergeant Amanda McIvor, from the Collision Investigation Unit, has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage that could help their investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1343 06/12/22.

