A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition following a road traffic collision in Co Armagh
A PSNI spokesperson said that officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
“The back-seat passenger of the car, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to hospital for life-threatening injuries,” the spokesperson said.
“He remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.
“Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who were also in the front of the vehicle, were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.”
The road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened on Saturday morning.