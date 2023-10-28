All Sections
A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition following a road traffic collision in Co Armagh

An 18-year-old and 17-year-old were also injured in the collision that occurred on the Sturgan Road, Camlough, just after 10pm on Friday evening.
By Michael Cousins
Published 28th Oct 2023, 17:55 BST
A PSNI spokesperson said that officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The back-seat passenger of the car, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to hospital for life-threatening injuries,” the spokesperson said.

“He remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 04/11/2022 The A1 dual carriageway at Newry is closed in both directions between the Camlough and Bernish Road junctions following a serious road traffic collision. The PSNI is currently at the scene of the incident and asked drivers to seek an alternative route for their journey. A spokesperson added: "The A1 dual carriageway remains closed to all traffic between Camlough and Bernish Road junctions following a serious collision. "Motorists should seek an alternative route and those heading south should divert through Newry city centre or Armagh."PACEMAKER BELFAST 04/11/2022 The A1 dual carriageway at Newry is closed in both directions between the Camlough and Bernish Road junctions following a serious road traffic collision. The PSNI is currently at the scene of the incident and asked drivers to seek an alternative route for their journey. A spokesperson added: "The A1 dual carriageway remains closed to all traffic between Camlough and Bernish Road junctions following a serious collision. "Motorists should seek an alternative route and those heading south should divert through Newry city centre or Armagh."
“Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who were also in the front of the vehicle, were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.”

The road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened on Saturday morning.

