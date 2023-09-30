A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision police confirm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shortly after 11.30pm on Friday, 29th September police received a report from a passing motorist concerned for the safety of a man walking on the Pomeroy Road in the direction of Cookstown.

Police said ‘As officers were en-route responding to this report, a short time later a second report was received that a man on the same stretch of road had been involved in a collision with a Citroen Berlingo van.

Sadly, despite providing first aid at the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services, the man was pronounced dead.

The Pomeroy Road, Pomeroy where a man died in single vehicle road traffic collision

The driver of the van was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Officers closed the road for a time as enquiries were conducted at the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

If you noticed a man walking on this road shortly after 11.15pm who was of slim to medium build and was wearing dark clothing and potentially carrying a rucksack, please make contact with police urgently on 101.

We would also ask anyone who was travelling on the Pomeroy Road on Friday evening between 11.20pm and 11.45pm to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and make contact with us. The reference number is 1944 29/09/23