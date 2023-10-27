A man has died in hospital following a road traffic collision at the weekend
The 61 year old was the driver of a red Case tractor which was involved in the collision with a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec at around 3pm, just outside Ballynure village.Police would like to hear from witnesses and anyone who may have captured footage on the A8 between Ballynure and Ballyboley junctions around the time of the collision.
Officers can be contacted at the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference 926 21/10/23.