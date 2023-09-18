A man in his 70's who died two weeks after a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a tractor has been named

A man in his 70's has died after a road traffic collision

The man has been named as Robert Wiseman, who was in his 70s.

Mr Wiseman was driving a grey coloured Peugeot 3008 car which was involved in a collision with a blue coloured New Holland Tractor that was towing a trailer shortly before 4pm.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance NI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The driver of the Peugeot car was taken to hospital following the collision, but passed away as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.