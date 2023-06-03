A man who died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Down has been named

Sergeant Green from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 3.50am of a collision on the Ballyhornan Road involving a white Peugeot 3008.

“Emergency services attended and the man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, he passed away. He has been named as 25-year-old Bradley Gilman from the Ardglass area.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Ballyhornan Road area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 234 of 29/05/23.”