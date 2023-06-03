News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

A man who died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Down has been named

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Downpatrick on Monday, 29th May
By Michael Cousins
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read

Sergeant Green from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 3.50am of a collision on the Ballyhornan Road involving a white Peugeot 3008.

Emergency services attended and the man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, he passed away. He has been named as 25-year-old Bradley Gilman from the Ardglass area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Ballyhornan Road area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 234 of 29/05/23.”

The Ballyhornan Road area DownpatrickThe Ballyhornan Road area Downpatrick
The Ballyhornan Road area Downpatrick
Related topics:Police Service of Northern IrelandPoliceDownpatrickEmergency services