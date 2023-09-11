News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision on Sunday afternoon

Police have confirmed that a motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision
By Michael Cousins
Published 11th Sep 2023, 07:18 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 60 year old man died after an RTC on Northway in Portadown, on Sunday September 10

The man died from his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes car at around 2pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northway was closed for a number of hours but has now re-opened.

Northway, PortadownNorthway, Portadown
Northway, Portadown
Most Popular

A full investigation is underway and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 945 10/09/23.

Related topics:PoliceRTCMercedesPortadown