A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision on Sunday afternoon

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 60 year old man died after an RTC on Northway in Portadown, on Sunday September 10

The man died from his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes car at around 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northway was closed for a number of hours but has now re-opened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northway, Portadown