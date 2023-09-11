A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision on Sunday afternoon
By Michael Cousins
Published 11th Sep 2023, 07:18 BST- 1 min read
The man died from his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes car at around 2pm.
Northway was closed for a number of hours but has now re-opened.
A full investigation is underway and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 945 10/09/23.