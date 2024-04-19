Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 4pm of a collision on the Limavady Road involving a grey Citroen C3 and blue Alfa Romeo.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Medical treatment was provided to both drivers of the cars, two men aged in their 70s, and a woman who was a passenger in the grey Citroen C3.

“Sadly, the woman who was aged in her 70s, passed away a short time later after arriving in hospital for treatment to her injuries. Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Limavady Road which was closed in both directions yesterday, Thursday 18th April, in order to facilitate emergency services, has since reopened.