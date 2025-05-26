A5 campaigners call for £2bn revamp action after 82 year old woman's death in weekend road crash tragedy

Campaigners demanding a £2bn overhaul of the A5 road from Londonderry to Aughnacloy have made new calls for action, after a weekend road crash tragedy claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman.

Bernadette ‘Bernie’ Cranley, of Lifford in Co Donegal, was killed in a two-car crash close to the Ulster American Folk Park outside Omagh on Saturday.

The car she was driving was in collision with an SUV on the Mellon Road at about 12.30pm. The driver of the other vehicle, a woman in her 70s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

It’s the latest in a long line of tragedies on the 53-mile A5 road, which has seen more than 50 deaths since 2006 – but plans to redevelop it have hit controversy.

A £2bn scheme to turn the A5 into a dual carriageway involves vesting large amounts of land from hundreds of farms along the route, and affected farmers have launched legal action aimed at pushing the government away from seizing their property and into finding a different solution.

Yesterday campaigners in favour of the dual carriageway revamp issued a statement arguing Saturday’s tragedy is proof the project needs to happen.

The A5 Enough Is Enough group said they are “greatly saddened” to learn of Ms Cranley’s passing, saying they “send our deepest condolences to her family and friends”.

In a post on social media, the campaigners said: “Another family devastated by this road. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the lady who was seriously injured in the same accident.

“We are very cognisant of the fact that we are currently waiting on the judge’s decision on the latest objection – what more evidence does he need that this objection should be thrown out? How many more people have to die?”

West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan voiced a similar opinion: “This is never ending and it could be any one of us or our loved ones.

“The A5 has claimed another life. Devastating for everyone involved.

“This is a deeply painful time for all involved and my prayers are with the family as they face the unimaginable grief of losing someone so suddenly and so tragically.”

The A5 runs from Londonderry City to Aughnacloy, close to Northern Ireland's border with the Republic.

Issuing a tribute to the 82-year-old victim, non-profit organisation Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal said: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bernie’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved her. Our thoughts are also with the other driver and her family, and we hope for her full recovery.

“Rest in Peace, Bernie.”

Frequently described as the most dangerous road in Northern Ireland, the idea of overhauling the A5 has been on the cards since 2007, but plans were given a green light last year by then-infrastructure minister John O’Dowd.