Additional salting carried out this morning 'due to the presence of snow'
Motorists have been asked to slow down this morning as more salting is carried out.
A post on @TrafficwatchNI said: "#WinterService Glenshane Pass received a further AM treatment due to the presence of snow (07:00)”.
Other posts said: “#WinterService Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of snow and ice on roads.
"The Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered at risk has been undertaken overnight.
"Engineers are monitoring conditions Thurs AM.
"Additional targeted salting is underway again on number of routes (mainly higher ground areas).
"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”