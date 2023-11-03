Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following road closures are in place after the recent weather warnings.

Co Down

Newry Road from Rathfriland Road Roundabout to Mayobridge closed due to flooding.

There have been "apocalyptic scenes" in Downpatrick, County Down, as flooding continues to cause disruption, an assembly member has said. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

Ferryhill Road, Newry closed due to a landslide.

A2 Shore Road leaving Rostrevor closed due to a landslide. Local diversion in place.

Mayobridge - Hilltown Road is now passable with care between Maybridge and Hilltown

Killowen - The A2 Killowen Road closed due to the possibility of landslips - Rostrevor to Kilkeel traffic will be diverted via Rostrevor – Hilltown – Kilcoo – Castlewellan – Newcastle - Kilkeel. Allow extra time for your journey.

Scarva - The B3 Legananny Rd has been closed between the Old Mill Road and Lisnagade Road following damage to a bridge - Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey

Newry - Camlough Road / Newtown Road closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.

Newry - Greenan Road, Poyntpass is closed from:- Rockmeeting Road to Blackridge Road. Please seek an alternative route for your journey. (20:26)

Helens Bay - The Bridge Road has been closed due to flooding - Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Ballynahinch - Drumgiven Road closed from Creevyargon Road to Cahard Road due to severe flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

B3 Ballynaskeagh Road – Passable with care, verge collapsed at two separate locations. Being assessed, may require TTM/lights and closing of a lane to allow safe passage of traffic.

Grange Blundel Rd closed at junction U7431 Ballyygassoon Rd. Callan River burst banks.

Glenanne Rd (A28 Gosford Rd to B133 Bessbrook Rd) River Cusher burst banks.

Castlewellan : Magheramayo road Flooding

Aughnacloy : Rehaghey road : culvert colapse and road slip

Banbridge:- Riley street closed at the junction with Downshire Road at mini roudabout due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

A27 Dublin Road, Castlewellan closed due to flooding. Is now re-opened

A25 Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick is closed at the leisure centre and entrance to Rathkeltair Car Park.

Robbery Road (closed due to flooding)

Dunygarton Road (closed due to flooding)

St James Road (closed due to flooding)

Artifinny Road (closed due to flooding)

Listullycurran Road (closed due to flooding)

Newtownards Road, Bangor at Fire Station. Flooding

A2 Newcastle Road North of Kilkeel. Bridge in dangerous condition.

B3 Legannany Road between Loughbrickland and Scarva – Damaged parapet wall.

B3 Ballynaskeagh Road – Passable with care, verge collapsed at two separate locations.

U1225 Milltown Road, Waringstown – Passable with care.

U1268 Maygannon Lane, donaghcloney - closed due to flooding

U4297 Rockmeeting Road - closed due to flooding

Old Road, Maghaberry (closed due to flooding)

River Road, Lambeg (closed due to flooding)

A7 Belfast Road, Downpatrick between the Finnebrogue Road junction and the Belfast Road Roundabout, Downpatrick

U0166 Inch Abbey Road, Downpatrick.

Woodgrange Road Downpatrick has been close to flooding from the Loughinisland Road junction to the Drumcullen Road junction

B180 Bryanford Avenue, Newcastle is closed for the Bryansford Road Roundabout to the Shimna Road junction due flooding. Pumping operation in progress at this location.

Ballycrummy Road, Armagh closed due to flooding

Mullenure Lane, Armagh closed due to flooding

Bolton Road outside Markethill Road closed due to flooding

C183 Grange Blundel Rd closed at junction U7431 Ballyygassoon Rd. Callan River burst banks.

U7431 Ballygassoon Rd at closed junction C183 Grange Blundel Rd. River Callan burst banks.

B77 Red Lion Road closed.

C182 Derryscallop Rd closed.

C172 Terryhoogan Rd closed close to A27 Aughlish Rd.

Lagangreen Road between the Leapoges road and Black Bog Road Dromore is closed due to flooding

Downpatrick: The C280 Quoile Road Downpatrick has been closed from its junction with the Old Belfast Road (A22) to Quoile Brae.

U4037 Lagangreen Road, Dromore - closed this morning between Leapoges Road and Dromara Road / Black Bog Road closed due to flooding.

The A25 Strangford Road, Downpatrick Road outside the Cricket Club is closed at the A22 Old Belfast Road junction

The U174 Old Belfast Road, Saintfield has been closed due to flooding.

Co Armagh

C180 Cloveneden Rd closed near Cockle Hill junction – carriageway collapsed road not safe for traffic

C182 Derryscallop Rd closed.

C172 Terryhoogan Rd closed close to A27 Aughlish Rd.

Co Antrim

Dunadry Rd and Steeple Rd at M2 bridge all closed

Co Tyrone

Derrygally Way road, Moy – Road Closed Due to flood

Other sites being checked and a significant number of other roads in the area are impacted but passable with care.