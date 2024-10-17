Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police and other emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, have attended a serious two vehicle road traffic collision at Woodlough Road, Dungannon.

The collision took place yesterday – Wednesday 16th October – shortly after 4pm.

A PSNI statement says it was reported that a white Ford Transit van and a grey Audi A4 car were involved in a collision on the Woodlough Road near its junction with the Old Ballygawley Road.

Two women, the driver and passenger of the car, were taken to hospital following the collision to be treated for their injuries which are described as serious.

The male driver of the van also received medical treatment following the collision.

The Woodlough Road, which was closed following the collision, was subsequently reopened.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them in Dungannon on 101, quoting reference number 1197 16/10/24.