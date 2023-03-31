News you can trust since 1737
Air route between Londonderry and London secured until March 2024

The only air route between Londonderry and London has been secured for another year.

By Rebecca Black PA
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read

The City of Derry to Stansted flight, operated by Loganair, has been subsidised by the UK Government since 2017 under a public service obligation.

The Department of Transport and the Stormont Department for the Economy have announced this support will continue to March 2024.

On Friday, Aviation Minister Baroness Vere confirmed the two departments will be providing £1.1 million in 2023/24 to maintain the connection.

City of Derry Airport.
She said thousands of people and businesses depend on this link.

“Our funding will maintain this vital connection between Derry/Londonderry and London, with 19 services operating every week for at least another year, supporting jobs, and providing a boost to Northern Ireland’s economy,” she said.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Sandra Duffy, welcomed the announcement, labelling the link between London and the North West as ‘a key component’ in their planning.

“This is extremely positive news and I am pleased to see this further commitment to promoting regional connectivity which will be widely welcomed, particularly by the local business community,” she said.

“Regular, reliable services to London are critical to the North West economy in terms of both business and leisure, and a key component of our strategic plans to make this region more appealing and accessible for international investors.”

Loganair took over the Derry to London route after the original operator Flybmi entered administration in February 2019.

It will operate 16 weekly return flights during the winter season and 19 weekly return flights during the summer.

