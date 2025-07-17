Airport drop-off fees: Belfast City among more than half of UK airports to raise or introduce charges in past year

George Best Belfast City Airport

​More than half of UK airports, including Belfast City, raised or introduced drop-off fees for drivers in the past year, while most of the busiest EU airports still have no charge, according to new research.

Eleven out of 20 UK airports analysed by the RAC have increased so-called "kiss and fly" charges - which are typically levied for dropping off a passenger as close to a terminal as possible - since last summer.

The nine airports which raised their fees by £1 are Belfast City, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Heathrow, Liverpool John Lennon, Newcastle and Southampton .

Leeds Bradford and Glasgow both added 50p to their charges.

Cardiff, which previously had no charge, introduced a £3 fee. Luton had no kiss and fly area last summer because of a car park fire, but now charges £5.

The RAC found there is no fee for dropping off at eight of the 10 busiest EU airports, such as Paris Charles de Gaulle , Frankfurt and Madrid airports.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said this makes increases in fees at UK airports "all the more depressing".

He went on: "The sky really does seem to be the limit when it comes to the amount drivers get charged for making the briefest of stops to let friends or loved ones out to catch a flight."

Mr Dennis said the main reason passengers get dropped off at airports is because they have bulky luggage, which means taking public transport "can be impractical".

He acknowledged that many UK airports offer free options for dropping passengers off in car parks which require a walk or bus ride to the terminal.

But he claimed these areas are "often well away from the terminal" and drivers wanting to help a passenger get to the terminal will "often end up overstaying the free period".

Mr Dennis also expressed concern over the growing trend of airports replacing on-site payment with a barrierless system requiring payment to be made online or by phone.

"Anyone who doesn't notice the change or simply forgets to pay will inevitably be stung with a very unwelcome parking charge notice," he added.

London City was the only UK airport analysed which allows free drop-offs outside its terminal.

Prices were frozen at Aberdeen, Belfast International , Bournemouth , East Midlands , Manchester and Stansted .

Trade body AirportsUK was approached for a comment.

- Here is a breakdown of charges for each airport:

£7: Bristol , Gatwick , Leeds Bradford , Southampton and Stansted .

£6: Birmingham , Edinburgh , Glasgow , Heathrow and Liverpool John Lennon.

£5.50: Aberdeen .

£5: Bournemouth , East Midlands , Luton , Manchester and Newcastle .

£4: Belfast City.

£3: Belfast International and Cardiff .