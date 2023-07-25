Irish minister for transport, Eamon Ryan, brought the draft report of the first all-island strategic rail review (AISRR) to cabinet on Tuesday.

The review was announced in 2021 and has 30 recommendations on developing a rail network for the benefit of commuters, businesses and communities on both sides of the border.

One of the recommendations is the restoration of the train line between Londonderry to Portadown and then onto Letterkenny in Co Donegal.

A new report has been published regarding the rail network on both sides of the border

According to the report, this would "link the large towns of Strabane, Omagh and Dungannon to the rail network" and "greatly improve intercity connectivity" from the north west to Belfast and Dublin.

Other recommendations include reinstating the line from Portadown to Armagh and constructing an entire new line directly from Lisburn to Newry.

There have also been recommendations to connect the island's three main airports - Belfast International, Dublin and Shannon - onto the rail network to give 90% of commercial aviation passengers access by train.

Short-term recommendations include at least hourly services between major cities and one train every two hours between other centres.

Furthermore, as part of a goal for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 in both jurisdictions, it seeks to decarbonise the rail network with more electrification and the use of battery and hydrogen traction.

A timeline of "the best part of 25 years" has been estimated to complete the recommendations at the cost between £29.2bn to £31.67bn.

Northern Ireland would take a 25% share of costs between the two countries.

Following the consultation period, the Minister for Transport and Government in Ireland as well as Minister for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland, will be asked to approve the final Review incorporating any changes as a result of the SEA consultation process.