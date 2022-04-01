All Translink bus services to be ‘paralysed’ as drivers vote for industrial action over pay, union announces

Translink bus

The trade union Unite confirmed that it has balloted members working on Translink buses for industrial action following rejection of the company pay offer.

The union said the ballot, which closed at noon today, demonstrated the frustration of bus workers at the inadequate offer that has been tabled, with the majority of members voting to take action.

Unite also said that it represents the majority of workers in the company and warned that the action it takes has the “potential to paralyse all bus services across Northern Ireland unless the company enter into meaningful talks to mitigate this.”

A spokesperson for the union said: “Translink initially offered workers a pay deal which would have meant a real terms pay cut, as inflation climbs to 8.2 per cent. The company belatedly improved the offer but it still failed to meet members’ expectations.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Translink workers are fed up with being taken for granted. This company needs to get real on the pay offer to our members.

“Our members working on the buses at Translink will have the union’s total support until the company makes a fair offer and this dispute is resolved.”

A Unite spokesperson added: “Without an imminent breakthrough in the dispute Unite will notify Translink of pending industrial action following consultation with members.”

Unite deputy Regional Secretary Davy Thompson said: “Any action taken will inevitably cause severe disruption to bus services across Northern Ireland, but my members cannot accept seeing their standards of living collapse.