American woman dies following crash in Northern Ireland

A person was arrested as part of the police response.

An American woman has died after a single-vehicle collision on the north coast.

Police said that pedestrian Allison Eichner , aged in her 40s and from Connecticut , died after the crash in the Causeway Road area of Bushmills on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Cherith Adair said: "Police received and responded to a report of a collision shortly before 12.30pm .

"Colleagues from the emergency services also attended the scene.

"A female pedestrian aged in her 40s was taken to hospital by colleagues from the emergency services, however she sadly died from her injuries.

"One person was arrested at the scene, and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, and would ask anyone who might have information which could assist to get in touch.