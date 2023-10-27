Motorists are advised that the A2 Antrim Coast Road between Glenarm and Ballygally might be closed for the entire weekend due to a landslide.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred this morning (October 27) after Northern Ireland experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The PSNI had reported at 8:16am this morning that the entire road had been "completely impassable" and that motorists had to seek an alternative route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Killian’s College in Carnlough posted an update on their Facebook page after receiving an update from Translink.

Road users are advised that the Coast Road between Glenarm and Ballygally is completely impassable following a landslide

A statement read: “There is a landslide on the A2 Coast Road just south of Glenarm which will delay our school buses this morning. It has just happened so will take a while to clear, road completely blocked. We will post up information as soon as we get it.”

A further update was released by the PSNI at 2:24pm saying that the road "is likely to remain impassable for some time" and diversions were put in place.

Diversions have been put in place on the Larne side towards Glenarm via Ballygally, Croft Road, Ballymullock Road, Deerpark Road and Shanes Hill Road; and on the Glenarm side towards Larne via the B97 Muney Road, Carnlough Road, through Broughshane village, Rathkeel Road and Shane's Hill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI urged motorists to "execute caution" due to the difficult road conditions and "show consideration" for other road users.