Antrim Coast Road 'impassable' as heavy rain leads to a landslide between Glenarm and Ballygally
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident occurred this morning (October 27) after Northern Ireland experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday.
The PSNI had reported at 8:16am this morning that the entire road had been "completely impassable" and that motorists had to seek an alternative route.
St Killian’s College in Carnlough posted an update on their Facebook page after receiving an update from Translink.
A statement read: “There is a landslide on the A2 Coast Road just south of Glenarm which will delay our school buses this morning. It has just happened so will take a while to clear, road completely blocked. We will post up information as soon as we get it.”
A further update was released by the PSNI at 2:24pm saying that the road "is likely to remain impassable for some time" and diversions were put in place.
Diversions have been put in place on the Larne side towards Glenarm via Ballygally, Croft Road, Ballymullock Road, Deerpark Road and Shanes Hill Road; and on the Glenarm side towards Larne via the B97 Muney Road, Carnlough Road, through Broughshane village, Rathkeel Road and Shane's Hill Road.
The PSNI urged motorists to "execute caution" due to the difficult road conditions and "show consideration" for other road users.
The Department of Infrastructure told the BBC that due to the fact that "further slippages are a possibility, it is likely that the road will remain closed over the weekend".