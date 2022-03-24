The Fire & Rescue Service said they were alerted at 1:38pm to the incident between the Cavehill Road and Limestone Road.

One fire appliance each were sent to the scene from Central Fire Station and Westland Fire Station, along with an Aerial Appliance and a Specialist Rescue Team.

A significant load of bricks can be seen lying on the footpath next to the building, however, so far there are no reports of any injuries.

The incident is ongoing and there are no further details at this time.

Just after 5pm this evening the PSNI said that motorists are advised that the Antrim Road is still closed in both directions between the Cavehill Road and Limestone Road due to the collapse.

“Traffic is being impacted with queues forming so motorists are asked to seek alternative routes for your journey,” a spokeswoman said.

The gable wall of the building appears to have completely fallen away, exposing the insides of the building, on the Antrim Road in North Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

