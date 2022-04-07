Appeal after one vehicle collision outside Armagh

Inspector Conway said: “Shortly after 9:55pm, it was reported that a red Volkswagen Golf had crashed into a field in the area.

"Upon arrival of police, no one was in the vehicle following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to the driver of the car or anyone else who may have been in the vehicle, as well as anyone with any information or dash cam footage available in relation to the incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1920 06/04/22.”