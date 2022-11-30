Castlewellan Road, Clough

In a statement PSNI Inspector MacDonald said: “Police received a report shortly after 4.15pm on Tuesday, 29th November that a collision had occurred between a Kia Picanto, Mini Copper and Renault HGV lorry.“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One person remains in a critical condition at this time.

"The Castlewellan Road has since reopened to traffic.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad