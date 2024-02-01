Appeal for information about collision which left motorcyclist with serious leg injuries at 5.30pm on January 10 at the junction of Divis Street
Officers received a report of a collision involving a car and motorcycle at approximately 5.30pm on Wednesday, 10th January at the junction of Divis Street and Westlink on-slip, in the city-bound lanes.
Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene, alongside officers, and the rider of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious leg injuries.
We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, and witnessed what happened, or has dash-cam footage to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference 1309 10/01/24.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/