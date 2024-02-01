Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers received a report of a collision involving a car and motorcycle at approximately 5.30pm on Wednesday, 10th January at the junction of Divis Street and Westlink on-slip, in the city-bound lanes.

Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene, alongside officers, and the rider of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious leg injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, and witnessed what happened, or has dash-cam footage to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference 1309 10/01/24.