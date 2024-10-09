Appeal for information after cyclist sustains injury on Lagan Towpath during incident with pedestrian
Police received a report of an incident between a pedestrian and a cyclist on the Lagan towpath, within the vicinity of McIlroy Park on Monday 7th October 2024 at around 3.30pm.
A post on Police Lisburn & Castlereagh adds that “as a result of the incident, the cyclist has sustained some injury”.
Police are now appealing to two members of the public who witnessed the incident and spoke to the pedestrian, to make contact via 101.
If you have any further information about this incident please contact 101 and quote reference number 1299-071024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.