Appeal for information after cyclist sustains injury on Lagan Towpath during incident with pedestrian

Police received a report of an incident between a pedestrian and a cyclist on the Lagan towpath, within the vicinity of McIlroy Park on Monday 7th October 2024 at around 3.30pm.

A post on Police Lisburn & Castlereagh adds that “as a result of the incident, the cyclist has sustained some injury”.

Police are now appealing to two members of the public who witnessed the incident and spoke to the pedestrian, to make contact via 101.