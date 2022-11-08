"Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. The Warrenpoint Road has now re-opened.“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are underway, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed it, or captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1766 07/11/2022."