Appeal for information after two pedestrians rushed to hospital after being knocked down by lorry
Police are now appealing for information about the incident which they said ‘involved a pedestrian and a lorry in the Ballynahinch Street area of Hillsborough’.
It happened on October 10 at 10.20am.
The PSNI statement adds that ‘officers and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and one person was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries’.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 873 of 10/10/23.
A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 10.18 am on October 11 following reports of an RTC in the Ballynahinch Street in Hillsborough.
He added that one one emergency crew, one Rapid Response Paramedic and the Hazardous Area Response Team were dispatched to the incident.
And following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance.