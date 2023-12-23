Appeal for information after two vehicle collision leaves 18 year old in serious condition in hospital

Police are appealing for information following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Antrim Road on Friday night, December 22

Sergeant Turner said: “Police received a report at around 9.20pm that a car and motorcycle had collided in the Antrim Road area.

“Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues and an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are described as being serious.

“The road was closed for some time but has now reopened.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1915 – 22/12/23.