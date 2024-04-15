Appeal for information as motorcyclist left in serious condition after collision on Saturday in Co Fermanagh - Sligo Road reopened
A Co Fermanagh road has just reopened after a serious weekend road traffic collision.
Police are also appealing for witnesses after the road traffic collision at the Sligo Road area of Letterbreen in Co Fermanagh on Sunday 14th April.
A PSNI spokesman said the collision, which involved a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Suzuki motorbike, was reported to police shortly before 11:30am.
A man in his 20s, believed to be the motorcyclist, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries believed to be serious.
Police would to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any dash-cam footage available to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 666 14/04/24.
