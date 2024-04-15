Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are also appealing for witnesses after the road traffic collision at the Sligo Road area of Letterbreen in Co Fermanagh on Sunday 14th April.

A PSNI spokesman said the collision, which involved a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Suzuki motorbike, was reported to police shortly before 11:30am.

A man in his 20s, believed to be the motorcyclist, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries believed to be serious.