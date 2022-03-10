NI travel survey reveals the ‘average journey length was just 5.5 miles’ each day in 2020

The Travel Survey for Northern Ireland (TSNI) is produced by the Analysis, Statistics and Research Branch (ASRB) of the Department for Infrastructure and contains information on journeys taken by mode of travel and purpose of journey.

The publication is available on the Travel Survey for Northern Ireland website.According to the report, the Key points for 2020 include that:

- in 2020, each person travelled, on average, 4,550 miles (approximately 12.5 miles per day)

Car travel

- on average, 826 journeys were made per person in 2020 (just over 2 journeys per day)

- the average journey length was 5.5 miles during 2020

According to the survey, on average 541 car journeys were taken per person in 2020.

This equates to just under two thirds (65%) of all journeys made.

There were 227 walking journeys per person in 2020, which represents over one quarter (27%) of all journeys made.

In 2020, 27 public transport journeys were also made per person which equates to 3% of all journeys made.

And there was an average of 16 cycling journeys per person in 2020, 2% of all journeys made.

Meanwhile, according to the survey, there were 355 leisure and other journeys taken per person in 2020 (visiting friends at private home/elsewhere, entertainment/social activities, sports, holiday/day trip, other including just walk, undefined purpose).

This represents over two-fifths (43%) of all journeys made.

Each person made, on average, 146 shopping journeys during 2020, which represents almost one-fifth (18%) of all journeys made.

On average, 132 commuting and business journeys were taken per person in 2020 which equates to 16% of all journeys made.

There werealso 96 education and escort education journeys made per person in 2020 (e.g. a schoolchild going to school, a student going to college/university, a parent taking a child to school).

This accounted for 12% of all journeys made.

AND in 2020, 61 personal business journeys (for services such as bank, doctor or library) were taken per person, 7% of all journeys made.

Meanwhile, in 2020, one-third (33%) of all journeys were taken by walking, cycling or public transport.

