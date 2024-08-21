NIFRS

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson which occurred at licenced premises at the Ballyclare Road area of Newtownabbey on Wednesday 21st August.

In a statement PSNI Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 1:50am, it was reported that a property was set light in the area.

"Graffiti was also reported on the premises following the incident.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and dealt with the fire, which is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

“The Ballyclare Road remains closed as a fire at the premises has reignited.