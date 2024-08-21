Ballyclare fire: Appeal for information on arson attack at licensed premises on Ballyclare Road in 'racially motivated hate crime'

By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Aug 2024, 08:21 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 13:08 BST


Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson which occurred at licenced premises at the Ballyclare Road area of Newtownabbey on Wednesday 21st August.

In a statement PSNI Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 1:50am, it was reported that a property was set light in the area.

"Graffiti was also reported on the premises following the incident.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and dealt with the fire, which is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

“The Ballyclare Road remains closed as a fire at the premises has reignited.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 68 21/08/24. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

