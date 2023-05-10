News you can trust since 1737
Balmoral Show 2023: When is it, how do I get tickets and how do I get there? What will I see and where will I park?

Excitement was palpable this morning for farmers as the most anticipated event of the farming year got under way.

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th May 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:59 BST

The 154th Balmoral Show started on Wednesday at 8.30am – and will run for four days.

Organisers say there is something for everyone at the event, with a wide range of stock, trade and entertainment.

Tickets for the event are available now here

It runs today (Wednesday 10 May) from 9.30am – 6.00pm.Thursday 11th May: 9.30am – 8.00pmFriday 12th May: 9.30am – 7.00pmSaturday 13th May: 9.30am – 6.00pm

In 2023 an adult ticket costs £25 for any day of the show.

A child aged 5-11 years costs £4 and a child under 4 years can enter free of charge.

Concession tickets cost £19 and older children – aged 12 – 18 years – cost £18.

Balmoral Show is held just outside Lisburn – And there is a shuttle bus to the show from Lisburn train station.

See here

What will I see this week at Balmoral Show?

Organisers promise there is something for everyone in 2023.

Northern Ireland. Day one at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Balmoral Park opens for the annual agricultural show. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeNorthern Ireland. Day one at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Balmoral Park opens for the annual agricultural show. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Northern Ireland. Day one at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Balmoral Park opens for the annual agricultural show. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Have a look at the schedule of events:

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Northern Ireland. Day one at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Balmoral Park opens for the annual agricultural show. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeNorthern Ireland. Day one at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Balmoral Park opens for the annual agricultural show. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Northern Ireland. Day one at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Balmoral Park opens for the annual agricultural show. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Saturday

Yesterday Police urged those attending the Balmoral Show to leave extra time for their journey for what’s set to be a busy few days.

Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI District Commander Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “We are delighted to see the return of the much-loved Balmoral Show here in Lisburn tomorrow.

“As it is every year, the event is an excellent day out for everyone and I want those attending to enjoy a positive experience.

“Please help us to help you by being patient and by driving and parking responsibly, with consideration given to other road users and pedestrians.

“Please follow the guidance of police officers and parking marshals on the ground, along with the direction of signage in place and only park in the designated locations provided.

“Public safety is of paramount importance to us, so please do not ignore parking restrictions.

“Finally, I hope you enjoy your time at the show and be sure to drop by the Safer Communities marquee to meet our PSNI representatives in attendance.”

Balmoral Show 2023: This is what is happening today

Balmoral Show Day 1 Balmoral Show Day 1
Day 1 Balmoral Show Day 1 Balmoral Show
