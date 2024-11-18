Banbridge pedestrians blast new traffic layout in centre of town as 'dangerous'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

William Porter, proprietor of Porter's Furnishings and Giftware - was speaking on the first Monday of a new traffic layout.

Previously the heavy flow of traffic travelling up and down the steep hill of the main street had right of way.

However as of yesterday it must give way to the Scarva-Rathfriland route - which cuts across the centre of the town via the Downshire Bridge.

Banbridge retailer William Porter points out how Scarva-Rathfriland traffic now has right of way instead of traffic travelling up and down the Main Street. Note new road markings which demonstrate the new arrangement.

Pedestrians told the News Letter the changes were dangerous.

However Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council said the changes had been recommended by disabled and older people for pedestrian safety.

Mr Porter told the News Letter yesterday that they had been "waiting for a crash all morning".

He said: "Show me the main street of any town in the world where the main flow of traffic becomes the secondary flow of traffic?

Several people claimed the new Zebra Crossing are dangerous because drivers come upon pedestrians in the middle of road with no warning as they turn the corner.

"They did try this 25 years ago and it didn't work."

The News Letter witnessed some sharp breaking by vehicles not familiar with the new layout.

Mr Porter also expressed concern for elderly drivers.

"If they are having to do a hill start will they be able to cope with it?"

The News Letter tried the new junction and had to give an extra yank on the handbrake to stop the car rolling back because the hill is so steep.

Banbridge resident Sharon McGill wondered if it would "kill the footfall" in the town?

She told the News Letter: "My elderly mum says she won't be coming up this side of the street now."

Another pedestrian, Kieran Hillen, said the layout "is going to get someone killed".

"I have just walked across the Zebra crossing and a car has just almost wiped me out. They don't realise it is there when they turn the corner."

He too said the layout had been tried previously and discarded

Another pedestrian, Heather, said the change has made the traffic flow worse and is "dangerous."

"Most worrying are the new Zebra crossings - which are right at both junctions as you turn a corner."

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said the changes were recommended after an audit in 2019 by The Inclusive Mobility and Transport Advisory Committee (IMTAC).

This is a publicly appointed committee of up to 18 people - supported by the Department of Infrastructure (DFI) - at least half of which must be made up of older or disabled people.

It found the layout was "an area of concern for pedestrian safety".

The result is aligned with DFI policy on pedestrian and traffic movement in urban centres.

It said the two new Zebra crossings are located on the Scarva - Rathfriland route - but very close to the Main Street - to ensure people walking up and down the main street would use them, and not simply cross at dangerous junctions.

ABC also said drivers used to coming up the hill may bypass the new layout by continuing under the bridge via The Cut underpass instead.