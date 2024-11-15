Banbridge predicted to descend into road chaos as hugely unpopular £6m new town centre bridge system comes into force
Downshire Bridge, running over an area of town known locally as the Cut, will be closed for part of the weekend for remodelling work to change the way traffic travels over it.
The new system starts operating at 7pm on Sunday, and locals fear the new layout will result in accidents, traffic jams and huge tailbacks once cars properly hit the area next week.
DUP Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds says she has grave concerns over the changes.
She accuses roads bosses of turning a deaf ear to the people of Banbridge over the issue, not least the overhaul comes practically bumper to bumper with months of disruption from construction work that she says left the area at a standstill.
"I feel it’s time the Department for Infrastructure listened, and takes into account the views of those who use the town on a regular basis,” she says.
"I have had numerous people contact me, from those who have businesses in the town to those who travel through it regularly, asking why things seem so much worse lately.”
They’re especially furious as the coming layout almost exactly mirrors one that was tried around the turn of the century, but hurriedly scrapped after it proved to be unworkable.
But town officials insist it’ll go well this time, as they’ve concluded “the movement of traffic around Banbridge is much different to what it was 25 years ago”.
The new layout revolves around a four-way intersection on the town’s Downshire Bridge.
Until now, traffic travelling north and south over the bridge – directions to and from the town centre and that involve travelling up steep narrow hills to get to the intersection – had priority over vehicles going east and west.
The new system flips that, giving east and west traffic priority while making motorists going north and south give way.
An advisory body has described Banbridge town centre as unfriendly to pedestrians and completely inaccessible for many disabled people.
Officials hope the changes, which also include two new zebra crossings, will help sort those issues out.
But Mrs Dodds worries that upending a system the town has used for the whole of living memory will inevitably cause trouble.
She calls on roads bosses to be prepared to reverse the change, should it prove to be as unpopular as locals predict.
“The change in traffic priority over Downshire Bridge will add further anxiety for many motorists, and will take time for road users to get used to,” she says.
"We do want to do all we can to make the town centre safe for all, but many people rightly feel the new road layout will add to traffic issues.
"I have had meetings with officials and while I understand the rationale, I have grave concerns.”
The new layout is being built as part of a huge £6m overhaul of the centre of Banbridge.
