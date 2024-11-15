An artist's impression of the Banbridge intersection's new layout, with traffic travelling north and south giving way to vehicles going east and west.

A massively unpopular overhaul of a central Banbridge junction is predicted to have the town descend into traffic chaos after it comes into force on Sunday night.

Downshire Bridge, running over an area of town known locally as the Cut, will be closed for part of the weekend for remodelling work to change the way traffic travels over it.

The new system starts operating at 7pm on Sunday, and locals fear the new layout will result in accidents, traffic jams and huge tailbacks once cars properly hit the area next week.

DUP Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds says she has grave concerns over the changes.

Downshire Bridge, running over an area known locally as the Cut, is in the heart of Banbridge. Photo © Eric Jones (cc-by-sa/2.0)

She accuses roads bosses of turning a deaf ear to the people of Banbridge over the issue, not least the overhaul comes practically bumper to bumper with months of disruption from construction work that she says left the area at a standstill.

"I feel it’s time the Department for Infrastructure listened, and takes into account the views of those who use the town on a regular basis,” she says.

"I have had numerous people contact me, from those who have businesses in the town to those who travel through it regularly, asking why things seem so much worse lately.”

They’re especially furious as the coming layout almost exactly mirrors one that was tried around the turn of the century, but hurriedly scrapped after it proved to be unworkable.

DUP Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds has accused roads bosses of being deaf to calls from the people of Banbridge.

But town officials insist it’ll go well this time, as they’ve concluded “the movement of traffic around Banbridge is much different to what it was 25 years ago”.

The new layout revolves around a four-way intersection on the town’s Downshire Bridge.

Until now, traffic travelling north and south over the bridge – directions to and from the town centre and that involve travelling up steep narrow hills to get to the intersection – had priority over vehicles going east and west.

The new system flips that, giving east and west traffic priority while making motorists going north and south give way.

The Downshire Bridge intersection in Banbridge is set to be heavily reworked. Photo © Henry Clark (cc-by-sa/2.0)

An advisory body has described Banbridge town centre as unfriendly to pedestrians and completely inaccessible for many disabled people.

Officials hope the changes, which also include two new zebra crossings, will help sort those issues out.

But Mrs Dodds worries that upending a system the town has used for the whole of living memory will inevitably cause trouble.

She calls on roads bosses to be prepared to reverse the change, should it prove to be as unpopular as locals predict.

Local officials say the changes in this artist's impression will make the centre of Banbridge more pedestrian-friendly.

“The change in traffic priority over Downshire Bridge will add further anxiety for many motorists, and will take time for road users to get used to,” she says.

"We do want to do all we can to make the town centre safe for all, but many people rightly feel the new road layout will add to traffic issues.

"I have had meetings with officials and while I understand the rationale, I have grave concerns.”