Belfast City Airport bound plane declares mid-air emergency

A passenger plane travelling between Inverness in Scotland and Belfast City Airport declared a mid-air emergency on Friday afternoon.

BEE2YL declared what is known as a Squak 7700 shortly after 1:00pm on Friday afternoon.

Belfast City Airport.

The FlyBe passenger plane landed safely at Belfast City Airport shortly before 2:00pm.

"Flybe can confirm that the flight landed safely and without incident after the captain followed the necessary procedures following a minor technical fault with the aircraft on its approach to Belfast City Airport," a FlyBe spokesperson said.

"As is normal in such circumstances, the airport placed its emergency vehicles on standby as a precautionary measure.

"Once the aircraft arrived on stand, all 72 passengers disembarked as normal.

"The safety of its passengers and crew is the airline's number one priority and Flybe apologises for any inconvenience experienced," added the spokesperson.

A Squak 7700 is declared when the crew on board encounter an "urgency" or "distress".