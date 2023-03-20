Belfast City Airport defends new £3 parking charge which has been slammed by taxi drivers

Although free parking is still available for up to 10 minutes, its relocation to the long stay car park is too far from the airport according to some Belfast taxi drivers.

The News Letter spoke to several taxi drivers in Belfast city centre today all of whom were critical of the £3 charge for the new express drop off and pick up area which was introduced last week.

One said: “You could have got away with a pound but not three pounds. When it’s a pound like at the International Airport you just drop and go. You’re going to have people rummaging about looking for their card to pay because they don’t have three pounds sitting handy. Then you’ve another 15 people doing the same thing queued behind them.”

George Best Belfast City Airport has introduced a new £3 charge for express drop offs and pick ups

"Three pounds to pull up outside the airport is excessive,” said another. “It will have to go onto the customer’s fare. There’s no way we could pay that every time we visit the airport.”

One taxi driver was concerned that fines could be handed out if the 10 minute limit is exceeded: “It’s three pounds for 10 minutes, if it takes any longer than 10 minutes that’s any profit I have gone.”

Another said: “It’s bad news for our customers as it will have to be factored into any pick ups or drop offs at the City Airport.”

Two of the drivers said it was pointless having free parking relocated to the long stay car park.

“No one is going to want to get out there and carry their bags,” said one.

"You might as well go into IKEA you’re that far back,” said the other.

Mark Beattie, director of operations at the airport, said: "The recent reconfiguration has enabled us to expand and improve our offering to motorists on site as well as improved access for pedestrians.