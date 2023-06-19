Belfast route now 'passable with care' and 'motorists asked to exercise caution'
Motorists have been advised that the Ballylesson Road in Belfast, which had been closed due to a fallen tree, is now passable with care.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST
Earlier the road had been closed to traffic and diversions were put in place at the junctions with Milltown Hill and Ballynahatty Road.
Motorists were asked to seek alternate routes for your journey.