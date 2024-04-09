Black BMW jeep forced from road by a dark coloured Range Rover and BMW occupants threatened with a suspected firearm

Road rage

Detectives are appealing for information about the incidents which happened at O’Neill Road, Newtownabbey where the occupants of the BMW were threatened with a suspected firearm on Monday 8th April.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: "We received a report that at around 1.30pm, a black BMW jeep had been forced from the road by a dark coloured Range Rover at O’Neill Road and the occupants of the BMW then threatened with a suspected firearm."The BMW managed to leave the scene but at around 1.45pm, was again forced from the road by the same Range Rover, at Carnmoney Road, where the occupants of both vehicles where then involved in an altercation.

"Thankfully, however, we have received no reports of any injuries.

Detective Sergeant McDowell added: "We are treating these incidents as hate crimes, and an investigation has been launched.