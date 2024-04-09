Black BMW jeep forced from road by a dark coloured Range Rover and BMW occupants threatened with a suspected firearm
Detectives are appealing for information about the incidents which happened at O’Neill Road, Newtownabbey where the occupants of the BMW were threatened with a suspected firearm on Monday 8th April.
Detective Sergeant McDowell said: "We received a report that at around 1.30pm, a black BMW jeep had been forced from the road by a dark coloured Range Rover at O’Neill Road and the occupants of the BMW then threatened with a suspected firearm."The BMW managed to leave the scene but at around 1.45pm, was again forced from the road by the same Range Rover, at Carnmoney Road, where the occupants of both vehicles where then involved in an altercation.
"Thankfully, however, we have received no reports of any injuries.
Detective Sergeant McDowell added: "We are treating these incidents as hate crimes, and an investigation has been launched.
"I would ask anyone who witnessed either incident or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to our investigation, to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference 915 08/04/24.“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”
