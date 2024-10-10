Boyne bridge battle: Heritage group considers last-minute legal move to stop demolition despite threat of ruinous costs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Architectural Heritage Society (UAHS) is considering a court injunction to stop the demolition of the Boyne Bridge in Belfast, with one of its leading figures saying “it’s not over ‘til the fat lady sings”.

However the society has been warned that if it decides to pursue one it could be hit by legal costs which would “put its lights out”.

It is the latest development in the unfolding story of the new Grand Central Station, a massive construction project that involved closing down the old Great Victoria Street station and building a new, far bigger station from scratch about one block over.

In between the now-defunct Great Victoria Steet station and Grand Central lies the Boyne Bridge, with a road – Durham Street – running over the top of it.

The Sandy Row end of the Boyne Bridge (rising on the right of the image), complete with William of Orange mural

The bridge let buses and trains in-and-out of the old Great Victoria Street station, but since the station closed this has become redundant.

Instead the plan is to dismantle the bridge and replace it with a flat road which people will cross to get to-and-from Grand Central Station.

With work due to begin on Saturday, the UAHS has now said it is mulling the idea of a court order to halt it.

Its vice-chairman John Anderson tells the News Letter that, from his point of view, the demolition is pointless.

The underside of the Boyne Bridge

Rather, the public should be able to get to Grand Central by walking through the Great Northern Mall (a kind of shopping mall which led up to the old Great Victoria Street station), then outside and underneath the Boyne Bridge "without encountering any traffic”.

His question for Translink is: “Why are you doing this? Is it just for the sake of spending money? It is not impeding anything.”

Asked if an injunction will definitely be sought by the UAHS to stop Translink’s work, he told the News Letter: “That depends. The to-and-fro between the two legal teams is still going on…

"It’s not over ‘til the fat lady sings.”

A letter sent to the charity this week warned: “Any delay in removing the Boyne Bridge will have significant financial implications for the project, currently estimated at approximately £100,000 per week.

"Therefore, any attempt by UAHS to seek an injunction will be met with an application for a cross-undertaking in damages.”

Mr Anderson said this would mean “putting a small and very well-respected charity out of business”.

He said the original bridge was built in about 1640, spanning what would have been marshy land.

The bridge’s name stems from the fact King William is believed to have crossed it en route to the Boyne (it was also known as Saltwater Bridge, because back then seawater would come that far inland).

It was replaced in the 1700s and underwent a number of other changes before taking on its current form about 90 years ago.

Mr Anderson said some of the remnants of the original bridge are encased within, and that there are important “art deco” details to the current bridge structure, and called for it to be listed immediately.

Translink has said in response: “Planning permission was granted for Belfast Grand Central Station by the Department for Infrastructure in March 2019.

“We are committed to preserving and celebrating the history and heritage of the area and continue to work closely with the local community to repurpose key elements of the bridge for significant artworks.

“Significant public realm improvements are being carried out around the new station.

"This is part of Belfast’s overall transformational plans to improve the streetscape environment and create more accessible, greener spaces including the new Saltwater Square.