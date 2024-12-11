Boyne Bridge latest: Business owner in Belfast tells of 'massive' problems traffic congestion is causing

A veteran business owner in Belfast has set out in detail the woes he now faces because of the city centre gridlock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sanjay Khanna, 57, owns Mint dry cleaners in Queen Street where he has worked since 1989, along with the self-service laundrette Spin City next door.

He puts much of the blame for the current traffic congestion on the decision to shut down the Boyne Bridge, but says this has been exacerbated by other changes to the road system too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the impact on his business from this "abolutely nuts" traffic is "massive", and that he is suffering financially as a result.

Sanjay Khanna in his dry cleaning shop

For a start, his staff - coming from the Shankill and Glengormley - are late every day because their buses are delayed in the traffic.

Then he is getting calls at least every other day from customers saying either that they are going to be late due to the traffic, or that they cannot make it at all.

This often results in him staying "well after" his 6pm closing time to make sure that those late customers can pick up things like wedding outfits in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also drops off laundry to six city centre hotels, and says what used to be a half-hour round journey now takes him one hour and 40 minutes.

And all of this has impacted his earnings in the last few weeks.

The Templepatrick man, who drives into the city at 6.50am every day, told the News Letter: "We do a lot of hospitality work for hotels and their guests. We've been doing that over the last few years and slowly that business is growing.

"As well as that we're doing a lot of high-end dry cleaning work, specialised work - not only for people in Belfast but outside: Portrush, Portstewart, Fermanagh, Co Down. From Portavogie, a family comes every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now we're finding it difficult. We're getting phone calls quite often saying 'we are stuck'. [Closing time] is now becoming 6.30pm, 6.45pm, on one occasion near 7pm, before they manage to get here.

"That's one massive effect we have - people cannot get in. And as a result we could end up losing business.

"This would've been happening from four weeks ago, five weeks ago - the time they shut the Boyne Bridge."

He said this has been made worse by the fact motorists can no longer turn left from Howard Street onto Great Victoria Street, nor left from Great Victoria Street onto the Grosvenor Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On one occasion recently, these changes meant that he ended up being funnelled down the Grosvenor Road deep into west Belfast, then had to turn around in a housing estate and come back - and noticed other cars doing the same.

"It was pure hell," he said. "I've never seen anything like it.

"You need to be sort of savvy to the city centre at the moment. This is not for someone outside the city. It's putting people off.

"It's just killing the centre. I've been here since 1989 to now and I've never seen it like this in my life. Never. Never.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They say its the amount of cars coming in. But the cars were moving easily [previously]. What they've done, their new system, is not working and is causing serious issues.

"Even in January and February after the Christmas rush there will be issues.

"This is a very, very small city. It should be easy to get around. Half a mile outside Belfast city centre it's all green fields! We're not living in Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, London.