Boyne Bridge work must shoulder blame for 'worst Christmas in many years' for some businesses - UUP man Jim Rodgers

The work to take apart Belfast's Boyne Bridge has been blamed for what was the worst Christmas of recent times for some traders in the city centre.

UUP councillor Jim Rodgers made the comments as normal volumes of traffic begin returning to the city centre after the holidays, raising the question of whether this could spell a return of the congestion problems which marred the tail end of 2024.

Councillor Rodgers said traffic had calmed down over the past 10 days or so, and he will be "keeping an eye on it for the next few days" to see how things play out.

Back in October he had told the News Letter that – after the closure of the Boyne Bridge so Translink can dismantle it - gridlock was nearly as bad as when explosions and bombscares were wracking the city during the Troubles.

Pacemaker Press 02-12-2024: The Boyne Bridge near Sandy Row - picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Some firms had told him that "that they may have to close down 'cause they're struggling – all down to the traffic".

As the News Letter reported last week, figures from the British Retail Consortium showed a 7.2% drop in footfall in Belfast during December compared to the previous month, with Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, describing the numbers as "very concerning".

Now the News Letter has asked councillor Rodgers: was the congestion, and by association the Boyne Bridge closure, a factor?

"Oh yes - I don't think there's any doubt about that unfortunately," he said.

"I know lots of people who'd be shopping regularly, and they just switched off and went to the provincial towns instead.

"Some of them were busy [with traffic], but not to the same extent as the capital city."

What was the impact for businesses?

"Some did alright. Others: fair to middling. And a large number: one of their worst Christmases in many years."

And there is "no question" that "a large part" of the blame falls on the Boyne Bridge work.

Councillor Rodgers added: "I think whenever work like that is being undertaken there needs to be greater consultation.

"It's all very well for the Department of Infrastructure saying they've gone through a process. Many of us who study these things find that's not the case whatsoever."

The Boyne Bridge runs under a road called Durham Street just on the edge of the city centre, and the bridge was shut off to traffic on October 12.

That happened so Translink could begin dismantling the bridge as part of its finishing touches to the new Grand Central Station, where a new plaza called Saltwater Square is to be built.

Heritage campaigners have strenuously objected to this, saying the bridge can trace its history back to the 17th century (William of Orange is said to have crossed it on his way to the Battle of the Boyne).

Another contributing factor to the city's congestion problem was a scheme to resurface the Sydenham Bypass, a major route in-and-out of the city centre via the east.

Work on this was paused over Christmas to help with traffic flows, but resumes tonight.

The Belfast-bound carriageway will be closed between Tillysburn and the M3 from 10pm to 6am, Monday to Thursday, and from 10pm on Friday all weekend until 6am on Monday.

The Department for Infrastructure said: "Some weekend and overnight lane closures will also be required on the country bound lanes to ensure the safety of road workers and the travelling public while work is undertaken.