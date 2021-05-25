Broken down cement lorry creating havoc for motorists
A broken down cement lorry has been creating headaches for motorists.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 4:14 pm
A post on NI Road Policing and Safety advised motorists to avoid the A24 Saintfield Rd / Annadale Avenue Jct.
“Motorists are advised to expect delays following a report of a broken down cement lorry at the Ravenhill Road in Belfast close to the roundabout with Ormeau Road this afternoon (Tuesday 25th May). Motorists should seek alternative main routes for their journey,” added the post.