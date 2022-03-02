Broken down lorry which had created havoc on Westlink has been removed
A broken down lorry which had created havoc this afternoon for motorists on the Westlink, has now been removed.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 2:46 pm
Earlier a Tweet on TrafficwatchNI said: “#Westlink-Broken down Lorry on the Westlink at the bottom of the on slip at Grosvenor Road.
“Apporach with care until this lorry has been removed.”
And a later post added: “Belfast - A12 Westlink the Broken down Lorry on the #Westlink at the bottom of the on slip at Grosvenor Road has now been removed.”