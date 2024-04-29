Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An update from the organisers, Aiken Promotions, says: ‘There is NO support.

‘Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will take to the stage at 7pm sharp. Boucher Playing Fields will open at 5pm. SHOW STARTS at 7pm’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The advice adds that ‘Thursday is a busy day in Belfast, particularly in the Boucher Road retail parks and Shane’s Park shopping areas.

‘Please allow yourself plenty of time to get to the venue so as to get in well before the start of the show.

‘Please check your tickets in advance to ensure you are attending on the correct date and venue.

‘Please check your tickets in advance for entrance, routes etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Please remember to download your tickets from your Ticketmaster account to your iPhone wallet / Google Pay wallet in advance of show day.

‘Screenshots or printouts of digital tickets will not be accepted. Do not wait until you arrive at the venue.

‘Please make sure your phone is fully charged before you leave the house.

‘Ticketmaster is the official and only legitimate ticket seller for this event’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

File photo of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing in Barcelona, Spain, in May 2016

They further ask concert-goers to ‘Beware of bogus ticket sellers and tour operators’

‘Please DO NOT buy tickets from unofficial sources,’ they ask.

‘If you have any queries regarding your tickets, please contact Ticketmaster via MYACCOUNT help section and they will be able to assist you’

Further advice is that ‘early queuing will not be permitted’ in the streets around the venue to ‘respect the privacy of the residents and usinesses in the local community’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce Springsteen

Concert-goers are asked to ‘not bring a bag unless it is absolutely necessary’ as ‘people without bags will be fast-tracked’. If you must bring a bag it needs to be less than A4 size. Bags under A4 size will be subject to a search which will result in queueing.

And when ‘leaving Boucher Playing Fields please take your time, please walk slowly’ and ‘please remember to protect the privacy of the residents and respect the local community when arriving and leaving’.

They add that there ‘is no parking in the vicinity of the venue’ but ‘Boucher Playing Fields is well served by public transport’.