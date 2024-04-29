Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An update from the organisers, Aiken Promotions, says: ‘There is NO support.

‘Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will take to the stage at 7pm sharp. Boucher Playing Fields will open at 5pm. SHOW STARTS at 7pm’.

The advice adds that ‘Thursday is a busy day in Belfast, particularly in the Boucher Road retail parks and Shane’s Park shopping areas.

‘Please allow yourself plenty of time to get to the venue so as to get in well before the start of the show.

‘Please check your tickets in advance to ensure you are attending on the correct date and venue.

‘Please check your tickets in advance for entrance, routes etc.

‘Please remember to download your tickets from your Ticketmaster account to your iPhone wallet / Google Pay wallet in advance of show day.

‘Screenshots or printouts of digital tickets will not be accepted. Do not wait until you arrive at the venue.

‘Please make sure your phone is fully charged before you leave the house.

‘Ticketmaster is the official and only legitimate ticket seller for this event’.

They further ask concert-goers to ‘Beware of bogus ticket sellers and tour operators’

‘Please DO NOT buy tickets from unofficial sources,’ they ask.

‘If you have any queries regarding your tickets, please contact Ticketmaster via MYACCOUNT help section and they will be able to assist you’

Further advice is that ‘early queuing will not be permitted’ in the streets around the venue to ‘respect the privacy of the residents and usinesses in the local community’.

File photo of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing in Barcelona, Spain, in May 2016

Concert-goers are asked to ‘not bring a bag unless it is absolutely necessary’ as ‘people without bags will be fast-tracked’. If you must bring a bag it needs to be less than A4 size. Bags under A4 size will be subject to a search which will result in queueing.

And when ‘leaving Boucher Playing Fields please take your time, please walk slowly’ and ‘please remember to protect the privacy of the residents and respect the local community when arriving and leaving’.

They add that there ‘is no parking in the vicinity of the venue’ but ‘Boucher Playing Fields is well served by public transport’.

Concert-goers are also asked to keep an eye on these sites for information –

It has been revealed that when Bruce Springsteen wraps up the Irish leg of his tour next month, he will have performed to one million fans across the island of Ireland throughout his long career, music promoter Peter Aiken said.

The concert promoter said that very few artists have sold one million tickets in Ireland, north and south of the border.

Springsteen will play a number of gigs in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland next month.

The 74-year-old American rock star, who has been performing concerts in the Republic and Northern Ireland for 40 years, will perform in Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin as part of his world tour.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will take to the stage at Boucher Road in Belfast on May 9, Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on May 12, Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork on May 16 and Croke Park in Dublin on May 19.

“One million people in Ireland will have been to see him. It’s phenomenal,” Mr Aiken said.

The gig boss also said Springsteen’s Irish fans are among the youngest in the world.

“I think young people listen to him with their parents. They are in the car and then eventually they do like it,” he told the PA news agency.

“I said that to my kids when they were listening to Bob Dylan, that one day you will like it, and they do now.

“There’s people my age at the concerts but there’s a lot of young people who go too, it’s great. It’s just the way we are here.

“It will be amazing.”

Asked if he has sleepless nights over the financial risks of hosting major artists, Mr Aiken said: “Oh yeah.

“I get anxious, the world is anxious.

“It’s things like the weather, the weather is crazy.

“You are anxious about everything you want. You’ve sold that amount of tickets, you want people to have the best, you want them to come and enjoy it.

“You want the stewards to do a good job, you want the guards to do a good job, and the catering people. You want everyone to do a good job and most importantly you want Springsteen to love it.

“He also loved that he was playing in a stadium that is for amateur sport.

“He’s been doing this since he was 16. That’s tough – every night he’s on and he has to make that show so special.

“People love him.”

Around 80,000 fans will fill Croke Park on May 19.

Concert fans were reminded that the stadium is in a residential area and have been urged to be respectful of residents’ property.

Fans have also been urged to use public transport to get to the concert, and to use buses, Dart and the Luas.

People have been advised to plan their route and how they will get to the venue and to check their tickets to establish where they are entering Croke Park.

Peter McKenna, Croke Park stadium director, said: “A big concert like this is great for the city but it’s very important to stress to fans when they come up to the (concert) that they are coming into a local area and to show respect to the local community.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing one of the greatest acts. He is starting at seven o’clock, there’s no back-up. The man, I don’t know where he gets his energy from, but he’ll give it everything, that’s for sure. So it will be a great night for all those who are here.”

Shane Mates, head of operations at Aiken Promotions, said Springsteen and his band will play for around three hours.