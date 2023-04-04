Busy coastal route to close tonight as PSNI return to scene of fatal collision
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit will tonight, Tuesday 4th April, return to the scene of a fatal road traffic collision which happened on November 12, 2022 on Atlantic Road, Portrush.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Officers will carry out testing between 9.00pm and 11.30pm.
The Atlantic Road will be closed between the junction of Loguestown Road and Islandtasserty Road during this time.
Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles. We thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.