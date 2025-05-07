Busy Lisburn road remains closed this morning after two vehicle collision
Motorists are advised that Sheepwalk Road, Lisburn, remains closed this morning, Wednesday 7th May, due to a two vehicle road traffic collision in the area.
Diversions are in place, please seek alternate routes for your journey.
