Busy Lisburn road remains closed this morning after two vehicle collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 7th May 2025, 08:35 BST
Motorists are advised that Sheepwalk Road, Lisburn, remains closed this morning, Wednesday 7th May, due to a two vehicle road traffic collision in the area.

Diversions are in place, please seek alternate routes for your journey.

